Advisor Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,286 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPT. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.15.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day moving average of $155.20. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.57%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

