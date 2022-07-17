Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $16,607,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,619,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 160,956 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 450,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 59,472 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of FTI stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.88. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.