Advisor Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,972 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $72,517,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 4,466.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,257,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,754 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 951.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 577,428 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,952,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,546,000 after acquiring an additional 423,583 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLR opened at $23.68 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

