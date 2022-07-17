Advisor Partners LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 355,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 29,815 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

