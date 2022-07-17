Advisor Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,046 Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,313,000. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Vonage by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 785,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 641,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Vonage Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.98 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -123.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

See Also

