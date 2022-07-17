Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 104.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,610 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.50% of Aehr Test Systems worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,407,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. 41.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEHR stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $220.47 million, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

