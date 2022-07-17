Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 148.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after buying an additional 188,353 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 91,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $142.22 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.53.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. StockNews.com lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.