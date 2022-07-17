AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.58

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.58 and traded as high as $6.64. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 58,379 shares changing hands.

AIkido Pharma Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of AIkido Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AIkido Pharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) by 247.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,284 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AIkido Pharma worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.