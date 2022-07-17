Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.79.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

