AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.64

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.64 and traded as low as C$14.06. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$14.58, with a volume of 43,308 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on BOS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$395.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.31.
In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
