AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.64

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.64 and traded as low as C$14.06. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$14.58, with a volume of 43,308 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$395.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.31.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.4800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

