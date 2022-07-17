Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Airports of Thailand Public Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIPUY opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $21.51.
About Airports of Thailand Public
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airports of Thailand Public (AIPUY)
