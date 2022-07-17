Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Airports of Thailand Public Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIPUY opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $21.51.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments.

