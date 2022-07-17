Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Shares Up 4.6%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157.45 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 156.50 ($1.86). 3,453,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,915,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.60 ($1.78).

AAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.56) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.32) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.76. The firm has a market cap of £5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 1,117.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

