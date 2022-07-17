Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

