Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akero Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.33) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

AKRO stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $386.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.62. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skorpios Trust purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $103,801,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after buying an additional 355,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after buying an additional 1,735,530 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,758,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after buying an additional 360,101 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after buying an additional 206,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

