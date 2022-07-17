Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Shares Down 5.7%

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.32. 1,232,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,431,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $285.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

