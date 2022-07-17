Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.28.

ACI opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,181 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

