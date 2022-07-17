Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 6,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 48,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48.

Institutional Trading of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.23% of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

