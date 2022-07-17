Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Short Interest Update

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the June 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Allbirds from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $2,974,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter valued at $1,123,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $3,720,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.