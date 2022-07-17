Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Alleghany worth $34,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Price Performance

NYSE:Y opened at $835.38 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $832.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $768.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share.

Y has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alleghany Profile

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.