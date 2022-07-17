ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ALLETE by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,711,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,465,000 after acquiring an additional 136,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after acquiring an additional 215,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $73.10.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 74.71%.

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

