Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 194.7% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ALIZY opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Allianz has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.06 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Allianz will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.8077 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.24%.

ALIZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allianz from €255.00 ($255.00) to €260.00 ($260.00) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Allianz from €230.00 ($230.00) to €225.00 ($225.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

