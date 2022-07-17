Allworth Financial LP Has $11.49 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $6,229,000. MCIA Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 229.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average is $138.16.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

