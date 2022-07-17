Ally Financial (ALLY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Ally Financial to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ally Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $34.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

