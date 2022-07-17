Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys 410 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 61,368 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 544,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 52,186 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

