Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $274,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $214.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.91 and its 200-day moving average is $216.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

