Alphastar Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

