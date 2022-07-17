Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.77

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.77 and traded as high as $9.10. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 79,644 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALPN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 139.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.1% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 12,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 212.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

