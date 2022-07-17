Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $1.15. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 3,463 shares.

Altigen Communications Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

