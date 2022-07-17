Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.21

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.21 and traded as high as $12.36. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 140,403 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 6.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $197.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 61,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,778,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

