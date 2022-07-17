Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is UMB Bank N A MO’s 9th Largest Position

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $120,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average is $138.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

