Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,059,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

