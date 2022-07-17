AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 1.3 %

DIT opened at $160.00 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $270.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.54.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.