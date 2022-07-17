American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,434 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of American Airlines Group worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

