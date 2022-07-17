American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $17.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.31% from the company’s previous close.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $374,225. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,499,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,960,000 after purchasing an additional 434,729 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 220,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

