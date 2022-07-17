American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $17.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.31% from the company’s previous close.
AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance
AEO opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $374,225. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,499,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,960,000 after purchasing an additional 434,729 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 220,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
