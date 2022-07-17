American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

AEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE AEL opened at $34.40 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

