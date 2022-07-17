American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1,176.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Express by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.12.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $142.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

