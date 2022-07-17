American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AHOTF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHOTF opened at $2.51 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

