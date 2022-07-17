American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,600 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 725,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $6,135,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $4,539,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 45.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 387,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 93,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 622,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 78,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

AOUT stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

