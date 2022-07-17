Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.86.

Americas Silver Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of USA opened at C$0.70 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$125.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$33.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.43 million.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

