Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Up 140.8% in June

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, an increase of 140.8% from the June 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ameriwest Lithium Stock Performance

AWLIF opened at 0.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.78. Ameriwest Lithium has a 1-year low of 0.52 and a 1-year high of 1.37.

Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 275 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 312 claims covering an area of 6,200 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 847 placer mineral claims covering an area of 16,940 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

