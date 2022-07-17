Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Up 140.8% in June

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, an increase of 140.8% from the June 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Stock Performance
AWLIF opened at 0.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.78. Ameriwest Lithium has a 1-year low of 0.52 and a 1-year high of 1.37.
Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameriwest Lithium (AWLIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Ameriwest Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriwest Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.