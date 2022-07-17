Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

NYSE:AP opened at $4.15 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $94.43 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.