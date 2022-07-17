Analysts Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Target Price at $141.89

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.89.

PRBZF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Premium Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $73.37 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $109.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.34.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

