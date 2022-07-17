Analysts Set The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) PT at $15.43

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

COCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.