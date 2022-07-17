Analyzing Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International 12.86% 25.67% 13.27% Arbe Robotics N/A -342.93% -44.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Grown Rogue International has a beta of -459.78, meaning that its share price is 46,078% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grown Rogue International and Arbe Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Arbe Robotics has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.66%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Arbe Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $9.38 million 0.46 -$1.01 million $0.02 2.00 Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 152.21 -$58.09 million N/A N/A

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in growing and selling cannabis products in the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

