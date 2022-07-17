AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Down 55.7% in June

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the June 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AQB opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 43.90, a quick ratio of 43.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.31.
AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,128.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies
AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.
