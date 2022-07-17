AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Down 55.7% in June

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the June 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AQB opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 43.90, a quick ratio of 43.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.31.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,128.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.