Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 860 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 358.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $841,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.82.

NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.