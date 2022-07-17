Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$134.02 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.58.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$0.41 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$4.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$314.41 million and a P/E ratio of 20.50.

In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

