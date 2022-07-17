Argus Downgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to Hold

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

NYSE:DAL opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

