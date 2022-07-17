Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,681,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,257,000 after purchasing an additional 509,546 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,699,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $165.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

