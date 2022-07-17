Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Stock Price Down 8.5%

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.50 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.64). Approximately 48,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 35,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.70).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Down 8.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14. The company has a market capitalization of £37.33 million and a PE ratio of -9.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Artisanal Spirits news, insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt acquired 23,541 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £14,830.83 ($17,638.95). In other news, insider Helen Margaret Page purchased 26,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £19,999.50 ($23,786.27). Also, insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt acquired 23,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £14,830.83 ($17,638.95).

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

